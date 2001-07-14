a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer (DTC) fashion brands for the next-generation, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will webcast a call with management that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time).

a.k.a. Brands’ webcast will be available via the company website at ir.aka-brands.com. Analysts and investors may also call in on (877) 858-5495 or (201) 689-8853. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the company’s website at ir.aka-brands.com or by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 for international callers, conference ID 13729559. The replay will be available until May 17, 2022.

About a.k.a. Brands

