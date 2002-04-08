Starfleet Innotech cements US roadmap with series of investor meetings, strategic partnerships

Over the next two months, SFIO’s team will be engaging in similar talks with New York-based partners towards the end goal of solidifying SFIO’s portfolio businesses, such as Epiphany Cafe, in the United States.



NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starfleet Innotech, Inc. ( OTC Pink: SFIO ) ("SFIO" or “The Company") announces today a series of strategic meetings to cement its expansion roadmap in the United States. Over the next two months, representatives of the company will be traveling across the US to meet with strategic partners, fund managers, institutional investors and family offices across Las Vegas, San Francisco, and New York.

Kicking off this leg of their global roadshow, Chief Investor Officer Richard De Lima and General Manager for Communications Santiago Arnaiz will be presenting SFIO at the upcoming Planet MicroCap Showcase. The conference will be taking place between May 3 to 5, 2022 in Las Vegas, bringing together promising companies and top dealmakers in microcap finance for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and educational panels.

Meanwhile, Chief Technology Officer Richard Prodigalidad is slated to meet with potential partners in Silicon Valley to expand SFIO ’s global network of innovators across tech. Among these is a meeting between San Francisco-based health wearable developer NeuroSky and community health dashboard startup Project Fort. Stemming from SFIO’s strategy of collaborative innovation, this partnership will see the two companies—both recent additions to the SFIO portfolio—kicking off a co-development roadmap for the digital health systems that will power SFIO’s wellness township projects in the Philippines, under the Moraya brand.

In addition to this partnership, Prodigalidad will be establishing pathways to connect the increasing demand for tech talent across Silicon Valley with highly-skilled developers and designers based in the Philippines—positioning SFIO as the central hub in a global innovation ecosystem.

Over the next two months, the company’s team will be engaging in similar talks with New York-based partners towards the end goal of solidifying SFIO’s portfolio businesses, such as Epiphany Cafe, in the United States.

About Starfleet Innotech, Inc.

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. ( SFIO) is a global investment holding company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries: Food and Beverage (F&B), Real Estate, and Technology. With a strong presence across New Zealand, Australia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the Philippines, SFIO makes strategic investments in high-growth businesses, building synergies across its diverse portfolio to provide maximum shareholder value. Guided by tradition, driven by innovation, and enabled by collaboration—SFIO is on a hyper-growth path to build a thriving global business ecosystem, shaping the futures of its core industries.

