Enpro to Present at Oppenheimer's 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Oppenheimer's 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Milt Childress, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on unique applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

