QuantumScape Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in the development of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022, which ended March 31.

The company posted a letter to shareholders on its Investor+Relations+website. It details first-quarter results and provides a business update.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable longer range, faster charging and enhanced safety in electric vehicles to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, please visit www.quantumscape.com.

