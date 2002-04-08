Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2022 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners’ 2022 First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

Results will be released on Friday, May 6, 2022 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.

To participate in the Conference Call please dial +1 (866) 688-9431 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or for overseas calls please dial +1 (409) 216-0818 (Conference ID 8592328) at approximately 10:50 a.m. (Eastern Time). Live audio of the Conference Call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at BBUQ12022Webcast.

A replay of the Conference Call will be available until May 12, 2022 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 toll-free in the U.S. and Canada or +1 (404) 537-3406 for overseas calls (Conference ID 8592328). A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.

Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership, or Brookfield Business Corporation (, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $690 billion of assets under management. More information is available at www.brookfield.com.

For more information, please contact:

Alan Fleming

Tel: +1 (416) 645 2736

Email: [email protected]