Penn National Gaming Publishes 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: PENN) (“Penn National” or the “Company”), North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences, published today its 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) report.

The report details how Penn National is addressing the CSR matters that are most important to its business and stakeholders and the progress the company has made in advancing its CSR strategy over the last year, including: giving back to its team members; supporting and encouraging diversity; helping the underserved in its communities; expanding responsible gaming efforts; and being responsible stewards of the planet’s natural resources.

“This year’s report highlights the many ways in which we are advancing our corporate social responsibility priorities through the creation of new and sustainable initiatives that are deeply impactful and represent our company’s core values,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and President, Penn National. “We understand the increasingly important role that Penn plays as a leading employer and entertainment provider and are committed to achieving our business objectives the right way. Across Penn, we’re taking action to build on our 2021 accomplishments and further expand our company-wide CSR efforts in caring for our team members, our guests, our communities and our environment.”

Key highlights of Penn National’s 2021 CSR report include:

A major new diversity initiative that included the dedication of more than $4 million to fund a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematic (“STEM”) Scholarship Program in partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (“HBCUs”) in states where Penn National operates.

Committed $1 million to its annual Diversity Scholarship Program for the children of team members.

Launch of the my heroes special rewards program for veterans, active duty service members and first responders, which reached over 100,000 enrollees in the program.

special rewards program for veterans, active duty service members and first responders, which reached over 100,000 enrollees in the program. Contributed more than $7 million to help fund COVID-19 and hurricane relief efforts, in addition to supporting charities and civic organizations in the communities where Penn National operates.

Created an Emerging Leaders Program, focused on supporting hourly and early career team members eager to grow into leadership positions at Penn.

Reduced annual Kwh consumption by 10%, equaling 45,000 tons of greenhouse gas elimination.

Expanded responsible gaming efforts through increased promotion of RG messaging across its casino and interactive products.

The full 2021 CSR report is available on the Corporate+Responsibility+page of Penn National’s website.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment, sports content and casino gaming experiences. A member of the S&P 500®, Penn operates 44 properties in 20 states, online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions and iCasino in five under a portfolio of well-recognized brands including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook and theScore Bet. Penn’s highly differentiated strategy, which is focused on organic cross-sell opportunities, is reinforced by its investments in owned technology, including a state-of-the-art media and betting platform and an in-house iCasino content studio. The Company’s portfolio is further bolstered by its industry-leading mychoice customer loyalty program, which offers its over 25 million members a unique set of rewards and experiences across business channels. Penn is deeply committed to fostering a culture that welcomes a diverse set of customers and dedicated team members. The Company has been consistently ranked in the top two as “Employer of First Choice” over the last nine years in the Bristol Associates-Spectrum Gaming’s Executive Satisfaction Survey. In addition, as a long-standing good corporate citizen, Penn is also committed to being a trusted and valued member of its communities and a responsible steward of our finite natural resources.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426006234/en/