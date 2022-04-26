Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 First Quarter Results and Details of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

CALGARY, Alberta, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE)( TSX:GTE, Financial)(LSE:GTE) announces that the Company will release its 2022 first quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday May 3, 2022, post-market, and provides the following information regarding the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Gran Tierra’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Mountain Time). Our Meeting will be held as a virtual-only shareholder meeting with participation occurring electronically as explained further in the Proxy Statement dated March 25, 2022.

How to Participate in the Virtual Annual Meeting

Shareholders can participate electronically at https://web.lumiagm.com/244491258 . We recommend that you log in 15 minutes before the Annual Meeting starts. If you are a registered stockholder, to attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting, you will need the control number included on the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy that accompanied your proxy materials. If you are the beneficial owner of shares held in “street name”, you must request and obtain a valid proxy from your broker or other agent in order to attend the Annual Meeting and vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the meeting. Guests may also view the event at https://web.lumiagm.com/244491258 by registering as a guest.

Full details on how to vote, change or revoke a vote, appoint a proxyholder, attend the virtual Annual Meeting, ask questions and other general proxy matters are available in the Proxy Statement available on the Company's website at https://www.grantierra.com/investor-relations/2022-annual-meeting.at.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to [email protected] or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry

President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

[email protected]