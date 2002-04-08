Veeco Announces Upcoming Investor Events

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. ( VECO) today announced that management is scheduled to participate in the following investor events:



Oppenheimer 7 th Annual Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the virtual conference. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative to secure a meeting time.



Annual Emerging Growth Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the virtual conference. Interested investors should contact their Oppenheimer representative to secure a meeting time. Cowen 50 th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Cowen representative to secure a meeting time.



Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, New York. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Cowen representative to secure a meeting time. Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York, New York. Veeco management will be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Baird representative to secure a meeting time.



Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the Intercontinental Boston in Boston, MA. Veeco management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 8:00AM ET. The fireside chat will be broadcast live and can be accessed via the investor relations section of Veeco's website at ir.veeco.com . A webcast replay will be made available on the website for a minimum of two weeks following the original date. Veeco management will also be available to meet one-on-one with investors during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative to secure a meeting time.

About Veeco

Veeco ( VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD, and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.