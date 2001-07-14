Huron's Annie Lewandowski and Elissa First Recognized by Consulting Magazine

Global professional services firm Huron (NASDAQ: HURN) today announced that Consulting magazine has named Annie+Lewandowski a “Rising Star of the Profession” and Elissa+First has been recognized as “One to Watch” in the healthcare industry.

“Annie and Elissa have established themselves as leaders who exemplify our Huron values and leadership principles to make a lasting impact on our clients and across our business,” said James+H.+Roth, chief executive officer at Huron. “I congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to their continued growth and success.”

Annie was recognized as a “Rising Star of the Profession” for her excellence in client service and her ability to help higher education institutions and academic medical centers improve their administrative functions and payroll systems to realize savings and improve the employee experience. Annie uses her extensive expertise in business process design and shared services, human capital management, and end-user engagement to enable institutions to better serve their students, faculty and staff.

Elissa was named “One to Watch” in the healthcare industry for finding innovative solutions to help healthcare organizations transform revenue cycle processes and operations to increase efficiency and deliver better patient care. In addition to her deep knowledge in revenue cycle processes, Elissa is a leader on Huron’s learning solutions team and assists clients with evaluating, designing and managing their learning programs to improve staff engagement.

Annie and Elissa were recognized for their achievements during the Rising Stars of the Profession awards event on Apr. 21, 2022.

