Sea Bags Pairs Classic Nautical Stripes with Vera Bradley's Iconic Blossomy Prints in Limited-Edition Floral and Stripe Collection





The limited co-branded summer collection is made from recycled and upcycled materials and combines both brands' commitments to sustainability.

PORTLAND, Maine, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sea Bags , the Maine-based designer and maker of bags, totes and accessories all made from recycled sail cloth, today announced its first-ever collaboration with leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand Vera Bradley for summer 2022. The Sea Bags + Vera Bradley Floral and Stripe Collection features a seaside garden captured in all its summer glory on four limited-edition Sea Bags product styles – a Medium Tote, Beverage Bucket Bag, Cosmetic Bag and a Slim Crossbody Bag – and is available now in select Sea Bags retail stores, in select Vera Bradley locations and online both at seabags.com and verabradley.com.

The two brands collaborated to create the Sea Bags + Vera Bradley exclusive Floral and Stripe Collection, which combines a cheerful multi-floral pattern customers know and love from Vera Bradley over a classic deep navy and white breton stripe that fans identify and admire from Sea Bags. The Floral and Stripe Collection is intentionally crafted with a shared commitment to sustainability, and all products are handmade and printed on recycled sail cloth that is durable and washable.

“It's a thrill to collaborate with Vera Bradley; their designs are so iconic. This collection truly is the best of both brands: playful, art-forward and of course, at its core, sustainable,” said Beth Greenlaw, Co-Founder and Chief Sustainability Officer of Sea Bags.

“Vera Bradley is proud to partner with Sea Bags on the limited-edition Sea Bags + Vera Bradley Floral and Stripe Collection,” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President. “Vera Bradley and Sea Bags share a commitment to sustainability, and both of our brands were founded by entrepreneurial women. The synergies between our brands shine through in this collection, from the meticulously handcrafted construction to the fun, optimistic print.”

The collection includes the following items: a Medium Tote, $180, that features hemp handles and is lined with Vera Bradley’s ReActive Bloom Boom floral fabric lining, which is made from recycled water bottles; a Beverage Bucket, $75, with six interior pockets sized to hold your favorite beverage; a Slim and Crossbody Bag, $75, for everyday, on-the-go wear; and a large Cosmetic Bag, $45, also lined with Vera Bradley’s ReActive Bloom Boom floral fabric lining.

The collection will be available online at www.seabags.com , www.verabradley.com and in select Sea Bags and Vera Bradley retail stores beginning in April 2022.

About Sea Bags

Incorporated in 2006, Sea Bags started by making fun, functional and stylish totes from reclaimed sail cloth in the historic Old Port district of Portland, Maine. Today, the company employs nearly 175 people - all dedicated to the mission of saving sails from landfills while creating a diverse line of totes, bags and home goods that feature material from recycled sail cloth. The extensive use of reclaimed sail cloth is unique to Sea Bags. Signs of hard sailing can be seen in Sea Bags creations, making them as individual and unique as their owner. As of 2021, Sea Bags iconic Totes and Bucket Bags are GreenCircle Certified for recycled content. The new Sea Bags flagship retail store is located on Commercial Street in Portland Maine, and the manufacturing headquarters and factory store is located around the corner on Custom Wharf House on Portland, Maine’s working waterfront - where you can see firsthand the bags being made. Company-owned retail stores are located in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, Florida, Michigan and California. To learn more about Sea Bags and the stories their sails tell, visit www.seabags.com

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

