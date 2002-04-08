Lucira Health to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, today announced that the company will report first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Lucira’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET that day to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.



Conference Call and Webcast Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 562-0151 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and (661) 567-1232 for international callers, using conference ID 1052178. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed through the following link ir.lucirahealth.com.

About Lucira Health

Lucira is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease tests. Lucira's testing platform produces lab quality molecular testing in a single-use, consumer-friendly, palm-size test kit powered by two AA batteries. Lucira designed its test kits to provide accurate, reliable, and on-the-spot molecular test results anywhere and at any time.

Lucira tests are used by leading businesses and healthcare organizations like Salesforce, Amazon, Air Canada, Cleveland Clinic, Sutter Health and many more. Beyond its COVID-19 tests, Lucira is working on new diagnostic tests including a single test for COVID-19 & Flu as well as other infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.lucirahealth.com.

Investor Contact

Greg Chodaczek

[email protected]

332-895-3230



