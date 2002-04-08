Tuesday Morning Corporation supports heart and brain health through American Heart Association's Life Is Why campaign

DALLAS, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuesday Morning is joining the fight against heart disease and stroke by supporting the American Heart Association - the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all. Through Life Is Why™, a cause marketing campaign benefitting the American Heart Association, Tuesday Morning is inspiring consumers to give to help Americans live healthier, longer lives.



Fred Hand, CEO of Tuesday Morning Corporation, shares “Every one of us knows someone, or has been impacted personally, by heart disease. 1 in 3 women suffer from heart disorders, and they are the leading cause of death for both men and women. I am proud that during May Stroke Awareness Month our Tuesday Morning associates and customers have this opportunity to donate and make a difference that can help so many.”

From April 30th-May 30th, Tuesday Morning invites customers to support the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign by making a donation in one of the Company’s 492 store locations, or at tuesdaymorning.com/donate.

“Together with Tuesday Morning, we are creating healthier communities everywhere. Life really is why this campaign is so impactful. After two years since COVID-19 affected so many lives, I can’t think of a better time to kick-off this partnership than now”- said Chris LaTurno, the Association’s senior vice president in Dallas.

Donations through Life is Why’s participating retailers – no matter the amount – allow the Association to:

Fund research that can improve the health outcomes of heart and stroke patients;

Train more than 2.5 million high school students in CPR annually;

Support the work of local entrepreneurs and organizations working to improve health outcomes in under-resourced communities.



To learn more about the Life Is Why campaign and other participating companies, please visit http://www.heart.org/lifeiswhycampaign

