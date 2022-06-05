Planting Hope Secures New Distribution for Mozaics(TM) Real Veggie Chips Into Saker ShopRite Stores

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips will be distributed into 28 Saker ShopRite stores located across key Eastern U.S. markets, including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York (including Metro New York), and Pennsylvania

Three Planting Hope brands, Hope and Sesame®, RightRice®, and Mozaics™, have been selected to be featured in the Pop Up Grocer installation in Washington, DC, from May 6- June 5

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. ( TSXV:MYLK, Financial)( FRA:J94, Financial) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is expanding its Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips product line to 28 Saker ShopRite stores across the United States. Saker ShopRite will be carrying three flavors of Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips non-GMO flavors (Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa) in 3.5oz bags, which will be available at Saker ShopRite stores beginning the week of May 2, 2022, adding 84 total distribution points for the brand.

Saker ShopRite is a member of Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States, comprising 50 member companies that independently own and operate 362 retail supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market banners. Saker ShopRite is the largest single member of Wakefern Food Corp.

"We are excited to introduce Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips to Saker ShopRite customers - delicious, popped potato chips featuring real veggies as the #1 ingredient, bringing protein and fiber to the snacking experience," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-founder of Planting Hope. "Distribution into Saker ShopRite stores provides us access to some of the highest-volume grocery stores in the Northeast and establishes strong presence for Mozaics™ in key markets, including metro New York City. This new distribution channel supports our strategy of building strong relationships with key distributors, cooperatives, and grocery retailers that share our values and commitment to sustainability."

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips

#1 ingredient = real veggies

Popped (not fried!) and full of flavor

Flavors include Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa, plus new Sour Cream & Onion, White Cheddar, and Spicy Buffalo (shipping to retailers in Q3 2022)

3g of plant protein and 3g of dietary fiber per serving

No cholesterol or trans fats; half of the fat in kettle potato chips or veggie straws

Certified Kosher

Certified Gluten-Free

Vegan

Non-GMO Project Verified

Packaged in sustainable NEO Plastics packaging film, which can be disposed of in any waste stream and degrades quickly in landfills, releasing a harvestable biogas energy source

Pop Up Grocer to Feature Planting Hope Products in Washington, DC

Pop Up Grocer, a self-defined ‘pop up' destination where shoppers discover new products from start-up and emerging companies, will travel to Washington, DC in May and feature nine Planting Hope products, including:

Three Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk flavors: Unsweetened Vanilla, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Barista Blend; Barista Blend will also be sampled in-store

Three flavors of Mozaics™ 3.5oz bags: Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa

Three RightRice® flavors: Cilantro Lime, Mediterranean, and Roasted Garlic Risotto

Details of the Pop Up Grocer in Washington, DC:

Date: May 6 to June 5, 2022

Time: Operating daily from 10 AM to 7 PM

Location: 1262 5th Street NE, Washington, DC

About Mozaics™

Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips deliver a tasty crunch that you can feel great about with 3g of plant protein per serving and 3g of dietary fiber. Our #1 ingredients are veggies you can see in each popped chip with flavors including Sea Salt, BBQ, and Salsa. Big taste, big nutrition, guilt-free - now that's a REAL veggie chip. Mozaics™ comes in 0.75oz. and 3.5oz. sizes and in the United States can be purchased at online retailers including Amazon, QVC, HiveBrands.com, and the brand's own website, mozaicschips.com, plus wholesale distributors including KeHE, Faire.com, and Tundra.com. In Canada, Mozaics™ is currently available for wholesale purchase through EcoIdeas and direct to consumers at EcoIdeas.ca. Mozaics™ has been recognized as NEXTY 2020 Finalist, Best New Salty/Savory Snack; as Mindful Food Awards/Best Veggie Chip; and as a Snaxpo Finalist.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics™ Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

