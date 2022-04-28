888 partners with ECOSEC to use biodegradable tamper evident bags at 888poker LIVE event series

PR Newswire

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 888 (LSE: 888), one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with ECOSEC, the provider of tamper evident security solutions, to use its biodegradable poker chip bags at all upcoming 888LIVE events, starting with 888poker LIVE Barcelona, from 12th – 23rd May.

Ahead of the event in Barcelona, 888poker will replace the essential, secure bags which were previously used with ECOSEC's biodegradable, tamper evident bags made from a Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), which has an additive that makes the plastic oxo-biodegradable. This will enable all players at the tournament to continue to store their accumulated chips in a safe and secure way, without the use of single-use plastic.

This will be the first time that the Group – or any major operator in the sector – incorporates biodegradable chip bags at an event. The bags will be used across all upcoming 888LIVE events globally in the coming years, supporting 888 in its ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, as part of the "Made Greener" pillar of its Made for the Future sustainability framework.

The initial purchase will remove approximately 130 kilograms of plastic from circulation. This will also support ECOSEC's new campaign, Poker Against Plastic Pollution, which works with selected charities to facilitate the planting of trees to help offset the impacts of environmental pollution.

All chip bags will be branded with the 888poker and 888poker LIVE logos, and players will be able to share their progress in the tournament by using the QR code printed on the bags and tagging 888poker and #888pokerAgainstPlasticPollution during the event.

For more information relating to 888LIVE Barcelona, click here: www.888poker.com/888live-events/barcelona-festival-2022/.

Shai Tabibian, SVP - Head of B2C at 888, commented:

"We are proud that 888 will be the first major operator to partner with ECOSEC as part of this extremely progressive initiative. We see innovation partnerships like this as a win-win-win for us, event organisers and environment alike, and crucial in our efforts to positively minimise our impact on the environment.

"Plastic chip bags have been used for many years, and we hope that this is the beginning of a new, more ecologically-friendly world of poker and gaming as we look into the future."

Karim Louis, CEO of ECOSEC, added:

"The Poker Against Plastic Pollution campaign came about after I started playing in poker festivals. It became clear to me that chip bags are essential for securing poker chips and in a tournament organiser's processes, but that my organisation could have a global impact in improving environmental awareness across the industry.

"These new biodegradable bags are a bold invention, enabling players to post about their progress on social media in the usual way while also doing their bit for the environment. We're very much looking forward to delivering these new bags to 888 for the first time and to continuing to partner with them at future events."

About 888 Holdings Plc:

888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, "888" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies. 888's mission is to lead the gambling world in creating the best betting and gaming experiences, bringing unrivalled moments of excitement to people's day-to-day lives by developing state-of-the-art technology and products that provide fun, fair and safe online betting and gaming entertainment to customers around the world.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997, leveraging its proprietary technology to create an innovative and world-class online betting and gaming experience. The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetise their own brands in a safe and responsible manner.

In 2021, 888 launched an exclusive partnership with Authentic Brands Group, owner of the iconic Sports Illustrated brand, to launch its latest B2C brand, SI Sportsbook. Currently available to players in Colorado with plans to launch in more states over the coming year, SI Sportsbook offers a unique, content rich sportsbook tailor-made for sports fans in the US.

In recent years, 888's continued focus on innovation has been recognised through industry awards. In 2021, the Group was named Casino Operator of the Year and its in-house sportsbook was recognised as the In-House Product of the Year at eGaming Review's (EGR) prestigious Operator of the Year Awards. In the same year, the Group also won the Poker Marketing Campaign at EGR's Marketing & Innovation Awards for its Made to Play campaign.

888's consumer facing websites offer more than just online betting and gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests. 888's strong and trusted brands are all accessible through www.888.com.

Find out more about 888 at http://corporate.888.com.

For more information about the Group's Made for the Future sustainability framework, see its 2021 Annual Report here: https://corporate.888.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/888-Holdings-Annual-Report-2021.pdf.

888's Carbon Report 2021 can also be found here: https://corporate.888.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/888-carbon-report-2021.pdf.

About ECOSEC:

With more than 20 years' experience, ECOSEC designs and supplies security tamper evident bags to companies across multiple different industries, while also developing new solutions which not only help alleviate plastic pollution but mitigate risk of business interruption due to the spread of viruses, bacteria and germs.

Its mission is to create initiatives and collaborations that allow organisations to economically replace plastic bags with biodegradable alternatives. It aims to replace one million standard plastic security bags every year, and will have planted 1000 trees through partnerships with chosen charities and replaced approximately 12 tonnes of plastic by achieving this goal. It works with more than 1000 festivals and 460,000 individual events every year.

https://www.ecosec.co.uk

