Emerging from the Shadows of COVID: the May 5th Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum

Postponed from its usual February date because of COVID, the Emerald Asset Management 2022 Groundhog Day Investment Forum returns live and in-person to Philadelphia on May 5th – and also as a hybrid event, featuring an all-event virtual stream. Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their key investment themes and trends at the 29th annual event, looking ahead to the future post-pandemic world and its implications for investors. Presentations will focus on these key sectors:

Banking & Finance

Consumer

Energy

Industrials

Life Sciences

Technology

Emerald’s team will be joined by noted economist Joel Naroff, James Furey, CFA, founder and Managing Partner of Furey Research Partners, and senior executives from companies that exemplify the trends identified by Emerald and who will provide insights on the state of their industries and sectors.

“The long shadow of COVID has thankfully begun to recede,” said Emerald CEO and Founder Joseph E. Besecker. “But uncertainty and volatility have followed us into 2022, along with war in Europe, a midterm election, inflation impacts, interest rate decisions and continuing supply chain issues: all calling out for information and analysis,” he said.

The Groundhog Day Investment Forum will be held on Thursday, May 5th at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. The presenting companies confirmed to date include: Aris Water Solutions (NYSE: ARIS); Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS); Forward Air Corp. (NASDAQ: FWRD); The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL); and Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS: VYGVF).

“We say that the investment year begins in earnest with our annual Forum centered around Groundhog Day, and this year we are making up for lost time on Cinco de Mayo,” said Emerald Director of Research Joseph W. Garner. “We are ready to roll and our presenters will give our in-person and online audience real-time perspective and insight into the markets’ path forward,” he said. During the afternoon keynote session, Emerald portfolio manager Steven E. Russell will lead a discussion on decentralized finance and blockchain oriented investments and Emerald president David Volpe will describe the unique “barbell” approach to multi-cap investing.

A full list of presenting companies, seminars by Emerald’s investment professionals and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teamemerald.com%2Fevents-1%2F.

The first Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum was held in 1994 and has grown to become a definitive kick-off conference for investors focusing on small- and mid-cap growth companies.

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $5.1 billion as of March 31, 2022. “Driven by Research,” Emerald employs a fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth oriented equity investing and income oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in King of Prussia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. Its global headquarters are located in Leola, PA.

