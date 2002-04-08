Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Introduces Next Generation AI Data Compression for Video Imaging

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexOptic Technology Corp. (“NexOptic” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: NXO) ( NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1), an innovator in cutting-edge patented and patent-pending Artificial Intelligence (AI) introduced its latest AI offering today, an advanced cloud-based data compression method for video called, NexCompress™.



Operating in the cloud, NexCompress™ is uniquely different to other NexOptic offerings to date but remains part of the ALIIS™ family. It is a patent-pending method for enhancing data compression of video content, offering industry significant savings in storage, bandwidth and energy consumption for video streaming applications.

The Company is executing the first stages of its commercialization strategy for NexCompress, and will offer the technology to customers through a software as a service (“SaaS”) business model. Additional details including performance specifics on NexCompress will be outlined in forthcoming NexOptic publications.

“I anticipate NexCompress being of particular interest to streaming service providers, telecommunications providers, and video management solution providers.” said NexOptic Chairman, Richard Geruson. “Providing NexCompress as a cloud service will allow our team to rapidly scale the technology to meet anticipated demand.”

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

Engineered for today and for the metaverse, ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing significant energy savings, data compression and enhancements to images and videos everywhere from the edge to the cloud. Aliis enables faster shutter speeds, superior resolution and sharpness, reduced image-noise and motion-blur, and enhanced image color and detail. Aliis does all this while reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and streaming applications. Additionally, Aliis provides a fundamental “AI for AI” layer that supercharges downstream AI performance.

These patented and patent-pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more.

For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent-pending AI solutions for energy savings, data compression and image and video enhancement known as ALIIS™. Aliis is engineered for today and for the metaverse and simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries. NexOptic is a member of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com