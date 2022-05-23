Gartner Announces Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2022

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT):

What: Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo 2022

When: May 23 – 25, 2022

Where: Virtual

Details: Chief marketing officers (CMOs) entered 2022 with their role in transition more than in recent years. They are expected to advance the brand strategy, foster compelling digital experiences and deliver growth with drastically reduced budgets. Amid a climate of budget austerity and reassessment of their organizational mandate, CMOs still need to match leadership with agility and cross-functional connections to succeed. The Gartner+Marketing+Symposium%2FXpo+2022+provides CMO and other senior marketing leaders with the insights they need to rebuild the marketing engine for flexibility in a changing environment, grow revenue, drive customer experience and provide marketing’s value to the enterprise.

The Gartner Marketing Symposium/Xpo agenda features several comprehensive tracks allowing marketing leaders to take a deep dive into a broad range of topics focused on the most pressing issues they face today:

Leadership and Strategy

Marketing Data, Analytics, and Measurement

Customer Experience

Multichannel Strategy and Multichannel Marketing

Commercial Strategy and Enablement

Navigating the Martech Landscape

Internal/ External Communications

Opening Keynote: Marketing’s Big Shift: Unleash Your Superpowers to Accelerate Value

Marketing and Communications teams have seen increasingly complex customer journeys and changing talent dynamics, plus organization-wide reorientation around digital-first customer strategy. As functional boundaries continue to blur, shadow functions emerge and customer data and technology disperses across the enterprise, leaders are finding it harder to show their value. In this session, Gartner experts will show how to challenge conventional wisdom about what the marketing team must own – and what CMOs should defer – and how to prioritize the right capabilities, operations, and investments to unlock digital growth and demonstrate marketing’s impact on the business.

Speakers:

Michael+McCune, Senior Director, Advisory, Gartner

Dean+Vitt%26eacute%3B, Director, Advisory, Gartner

Kristina+LaRocca-Cerrone, Senior Director, Advisory, Gartner

Guest Keynote: Sarah Robb O’Hagan

In this interview, Sarah+Robb+O%26rsquo%3BHagan, business leader, author and CEO of EXOS, will share anecdotes from her time working for highly team-oriented corporate cultures, as well as insight into the strategies she used while leading major global companies.

Guest Keynote: Luvvie Ajayi Jones

In this interview, Luvvie+Ajayi+Jones, two-time New York Times Bestselling Author, shares anecdotes from her life and careers and what can happen when you blindly follow doing what you love without expectation.

The Exhibit Showcase at the event will provide exclusive access to some of the world’s leading marketing and digital service providers, featuring virtual demonstrations and meetings, and information-packed presentations. A listing of current exhibitors is available on the Exhibitor+Directory.

For complete conference details, please visit the Gartner+Marketing+Symposium%2FXpo+website.

