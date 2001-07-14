National CineMedia, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) (“the Company” or “NCM”), the managing member and owner of 47.4% of National CineMedia, LLC (“NCM LLC”), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., plans to release its fiscal first quarter 2022 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9, 2022 to be followed by a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9716 or for international participants (201) 493-6779. Participants should register at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available to interested parties at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section. Participants should allow at least 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the call to register, download and install necessary audio software. The replay of the conference call will be available until midnight Eastern Time, May 23, 2022 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international participants (412) 317-6671, and conference ID 13729360. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available at www.ncm.com under the Investor Relations section.

About National CineMedia, Inc.

