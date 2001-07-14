Enpro Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2022.

About Enpro

Enpro is an industrial technology company focused on unique applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.enproindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005518/en/

