Banco de Chile Announces BCH files 2021 20F Annual Report

SANTIAGO, CHILE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH, Financial) announced today the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and can also be found at Banco de Chile's website, www.bancochile.cl, under Investor Relations. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of Banco de Chile's 2021 Form 20-F, free of charge, by requesting a copy within a reasonable period of time from the Banco de Chile's Investor Relations Office, at [email protected].

