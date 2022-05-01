Ascendis Pharma A/S to Present New Endocrinology Results at Four Medical Meetings in May

New data highlights include:



- Phase 3 open-label extension study data for growth hormone-deficient children treated for 2.5 years with TransConTM hGH

- Initial findings from research on comorbidities associated with adult growth hormone deficiency

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S ( ASND) today announced that the company will present clinical and research outcomes and host informational booths and events at four medical meetings during May. Topics will include new open-label extension data for children with growth hormone deficiency treated with TransCon hGH for 2.5 years; research findings showing comorbidities associated with adult growth hormone deficiency; and presentations of TransCon PTH Phase 2 patient-reported health, quality-of-life, and Week 84 data in adult hypoparathyroidism. Meetings in the United States will also showcase SKYTROFA® (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), the Company’s FDA-approved once-weekly treatment for pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

“The flow of data that begins today at the PES annual meeting signifies the growing strength and breadth of our endocrinology rare disease portfolio,” said Dana Pizzuti, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Ascendis Pharma. “We are excited to demonstrate the many areas where we are applying TransCon technology to make a meaningful difference for patients and look forward to interacting with a broad range of endocrinology physicians, nurses, and healthcare professionals virtually and in person in the weeks ahead.”

Ascendis Pharma’s data and research presentations during the month of May are listed below. Registered attendees can find out more details at each event’s website.



April 28 - May 1

PES 2022

Pediatric Endocrinology

Society



Virtual Oral Presentation

Lonapegsomatropin in Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency: Efficacy & Safety After 2.5 years in the enliGHten Trial



An analysis of the subset of participants who completed the trial, with information on difference between last visit height and target height, and difference between height SDS at last visit and average parental height SDS



Virtual event; recorded, with Live Q&A



Sunday, May 1, 2022​ from 2:00 – 2:30pm ET



May 7-10

ECTS 2022

European Calcified

Tissue Society



Helsinki, Finland

Oral Presentation

Sustained Efficacy and Safety with TransCon PTH for Adults with Hypoparathyroidism Through Week 84 in the Phase 2 PaTH Forward Trial



An evaluation of data at Week 84 in the PaTH Forward trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism showed 93% of participants achieving continued independence from conventional therapy with maintenance of mean serum calcium (sCa) and 24-hour urinary calcium (uCa) in the normal range.



Date & time to be announced



May 18-21

PENS 2022

Pediatric Endocrinology Nursing Society



Bonita Springs, FL

Oral Presentation

Continued Efficacy and Safety after 2.5 Years of Treatment with Lonapegsomatropin (TransCon hGH) in Children with Growth Hormone Deficiency in the enliGHten trial



Data from Week 130 of the enliGHten trial reporting consistent long-term safety and sustained growth in pediatric growth hormone-deficient patients treated for 2.5 years with TransCon hGH. Also includes outcomes from auto-injector device usability questionnaire.



Date and time to be announced.



May 21-24

ECE 2022

European Society of Endocrinology



Milan, Italy

& Virtual Oral Presentation #1

Health Related Quality of Life in Adults with Hypoparathyroidism in the Phase 2 Path Forward Trial of TransCon PTH



An analysis of patient-reported health and quality-of-life impacts from the

SF-36®and Hypoparathyroidism Patient Experience Scale (HPES) – Symptom tools during the Phase 2 Path Forward Study of TransCon PTH in adult hypoparathyroidism.



Oral Presentation #2

Prevalence of Comorbidities in a U.S. Adult Population with Growth Hormone Deficiency



An analysis of the comorbidity burden in adult patients diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) compared to non-GHD controls.



Recorded, with Live Q&A

Dates and times to be announced.





About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies. Ascendis is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has additional facilities in Heidelberg and Berlin, Germany; Palo Alto and Redwood City, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. Please visit www.ascendispharma.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

