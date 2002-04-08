Atlantic Union Bank Names New Chief Human Resources Officer

RICHMOND, Va., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Union Bank has named Clare Miller as incoming Chief Human Resources Officer. Miller, 42, will be responsible for leading key priorities such as talent acquisition, total rewards, talent development, Teammate engagement with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as HR systems, operations and reporting. Miller will begin her new role with Atlantic Union Bank in late May 2022.



“Clare brings a wealth of human resources and talent management experience to Atlantic Union Bank and I am confident she will make a significant impact for our Teammates as we advance our efforts to attract, retain and develop our talent,” said John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank.

Most recently, Miller served as Chief Talent Officer at Huntington National Bank where she developed high-performing teams and built a corporate culture dedicated to an exceptional colleague experience. She led a 100-person Enterprise Talent Team focused on talent planning, performance engagement, the Voice engagement survey, organizational effectiveness, executive succession planning, strategic workforce planning and talent acquisition: high volume, corporate and executive recruitment. She also oversaw the early career/university relations strategy, including the management of an award-winning internship program. During her tenure she was also instrumental in the bank receiving the 2022 Forbes Best Large Employer Award and she was recognized twice by Columbus CEO magazine; in 2019, she was a contributor to the Team Excellence Award and in 2015, she was named HR Executive of the Year.

Miller received her bachelor’s degree in organizational communications from Ohio University. Other educational distinctions include a management certificate in Human Resources: Selection & Staffing from The School of Industrial & Labor Relations at Cornell University, Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification, Prosci Change Management certification and the Crucial Conversations Training Facilitator certification.

ABOUT ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation ( AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

