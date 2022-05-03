IDW to Present at Microcap Rodeo Spring Into Action Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (NYSE American:IDW), an integrated media company, today announced that Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Microcap Rodeo Spring Into Action Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference. Mr. Rosensaft will give a Company presentation on Tuesday, May 17 at 1:30 pm ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Thursday, May 19.

Interested investors can register to attend the conference at the link below: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW (NYSE American: IDW) is an integrated media company providing compelling stories and characters for global audiences. Our IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment businesses acquire IP for holistic franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television and other entertainment platforms and leverage established stories from our creative partners.

Forward-Looking Statements:

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/699833/IDW-to-Present-at-Microcap-Rodeo-Spring-Into-Action-Best-Ideas-Virtual-Investor-Conference



