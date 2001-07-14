Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

On April 20, 2022, the Board of Directors of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., approved a new Stock Repurchase Plan, which authorizes Guaranty to repurchase up to 1,000,000 shares of Guaranty’s outstanding common stock from time to time, subject to certain conditions. The stock repurchase program will be effective from April 21, 2022 until the earlier of April 21, 2024 or the date all shares authorized for repurchase under the program have been repurchased, unless shortened or extended by the board of directors. The stock repurchase program does not obligate Guaranty to repurchase any specific number of shares of its common stock.

“We are pleased to announce that the Board approved a new Stock Repurchase Plan,” stated Ty Abston, Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. “We see this as a good use of our capital based on current market conditions and our view of the intrinsic value of our company.”

The shares may be purchased in open market transaction (including under Rule 10b5-1 repurchase plans) or negotiated transactions. Repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements. The number, price and timing of the repurchases, if any, will be at management’s sole discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including compliance with applicable laws and regulations, general market and economic conditions, the financial and regulatory condition of Guaranty, liquidity needs, and other factors. There is no assurance that Guaranty will repurchase any shares under the program.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2022, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.19 billion, total loans of $2.01 billion and total deposits of $2.80 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements related to future events, future financial and operating performance, economic and general market conditions, stock performance, business strategies, including expansion and acquisition activities and may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements, with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Guaranty to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement and Guaranty undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and otherwise in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

