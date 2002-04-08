FTI Consulting Announces EMEA Leadership Transition

Kevin Hewitt to Become EMEA Chair of Client Services



Lars Fæste to Succeed Kevin Hewitt as EMEA Chairman

LONDON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced the transition of leadership for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA”) region, effective 1 August 2022.

Kevin Hewitt, who has served as EMEA Chairman since 2017, will become EMEA Chair of Client Services, where he will focus on developing and enhancing key client relationships and attracting senior talent. Lars Fæste will succeed Mr. Hewitt as EMEA Chairman. In his role as EMEA Chairman, Mr. Fæste will have executive responsibility for driving growth across the region through new market entry and extending service offerings to bring the firm’s collective expertise to clients. He will join FTI Consulting’s Executive Committee, which includes segment leaders, regional leaders and heads of key corporate functions.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, “Kevin is a tremendous leader who has attracted great people and supported them as they have built businesses and won brand-building assignments across the EMEA region. I want to thank Kevin for his dedication and leadership. I look forward to the value Kevin will continue to deliver in achieving our growth aspirations for the EMEA region.”

Mr. Gunby added, “Lars brings extensive experience with large-scale transformation and growth strategies for companies spanning numerous countries and industries. I am excited about his commitment to help build on the progress we have made and realize the potential of our people and positions across the EMEA region. The Executive Committee and I look forward to welcoming him to FTI Consulting.”

Mr. Fæste brings 25 years of strategic, operational and performance improvement experience in global management consulting to multinational corporations. He joins from Boston Consulting Group, Inc. (“BCG”), where he has been employed since 1998 and has been a Managing Director and Senior Partner since 2012. Mr. Fæste currently serves as the Global Lead for Value Acceleration and as the Leader of Principal Investors and Private Equity in the Europe, Middle East, South America and Africa region.

Previously, Mr. Fæste led BCG’s Greater China system. Before that, he led the firm’s Global Client Team and the Nordic system, which includes Stockholm, Helsinki, Oslo and Copenhagen. Mr. Fæste also led the firm’s Transformation practice and founded and led BCG TURN, a unit that helps executives deliver rapid, visible and sustainable improvement in business performance and strengthen their organisations to win in the future.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Mr. Hewitt said, “It has been an honour to lead the EMEA region during a time of tremendous growth. Our successes could not have been accomplished without the contributions of every team member, from first-year graduates to our senior managing directors. I look forward to partnering with Lars, as well as continuing to serve our clients and attracting the best talent in the market to capture the many opportunities for FTI Consulting in the EMEA region.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Fæste said, “Kevin and the team have built an extremely successful and thriving business in the EMEA region that we will continue to grow. I am excited to partner with Kevin, the EMEA leadership team and the Executive Committee to help our clients as they face their most significant challenges and opportunities, as well as create growth opportunities for current and new talent.”

