Context Therapeutics® Announces Poster Presentation at the Upcoming 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Lead clinical-stage oral progesterone receptor (PR) antagonist ONA-XR demonstrates monotherapy clinical activity in advanced granulosa cell tumor of the ovary



Trial advanced to second stage to evaluate combination of ONA-XR with oral antiestrogen

PHILADELPHIA, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) ( CNTX), a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments for breast and gynecological cancers, today announced that an abstract on the results of the monotherapy portion of its ongoing Phase 2 trial of lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) in granulosa cell tumors of the ovary was accepted for oral presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting taking place June 3-7, 2022, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL.

“We are thrilled that ASCO has recognized the potential of our novel clinical program for ONA-XR, a potent, specific progesterone receptor (PR) antagonist, in the treatment of granulosa cell tumors (GCTs) of the ovary,” said Martin Lehr, CEO of Context Therapeutics. “GCTs are a rare form of ovarian cancer that is highly enriched for the target of ONA-XR. We look forward to sharing the stage I monotherapy data at the conference and continuing enrollment of the stage II portion evaluating the combination of ONA-XR plus the antiestrogen anastrozole.”

Presentation details:

Title:Basket study of oral progesterone antagonist onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) in progesterone receptor positive (PR+) recurrent granulosa cell (GCT), low-grade serous carcinoma ovarian (LGSOC), or endometrioid endometrial cancer (EEC)



Session Type/Title: Poster Discussion Session, Gynecologic Cancer

Session Date and Time:Saturday, June 4, 2022; 1:15 PM - 4:15 PM CDT

Abstract Number: 5521

Presenter: Rachel Grisham, M.D., Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

For more information, visit the ASCO Annual Meeting website.

About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. ( CNTX), is a women’s oncology company developing small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for breast and gynecological cancers. The Company’s robust clinical program for lead candidate onapristone extended release (ONA-XR) comprises three Phase 2 clinical trials and one Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in hormone-driven breast, ovarian, and endometrial cancer. ONA-XR is a novel, first-in-class small molecule under development as a potent and specific antagonist of the progesterone receptor, a key unchecked mechanism in hormone-driven women’s cancers. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.contexttherapeutics.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. These include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the results of our clinical trials, (ii) the potential benefits of the product candidates, (iii) the likelihood data will support future development, (iv) the ability of the Company to participate in and present at conferences and webinars, and (v) the likelihood of obtaining regulatory approval of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

