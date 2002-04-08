LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Updates the Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

SHENZHEN, China, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) ( LX), a leading online and offline consumption platform and a technology driven service provider in China, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “HFCAA”). The Company was provisionally named by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) as a Commission-Identified Issuer on May 4, 2022, following the Company’s filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC on April 29, 2022.

The Company understands that this identification under the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used a registered public accounting firm whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board of the United States (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, the SEC shall prohibit a company’s shares or American depositary shares (“ADSs”) from being traded on a national stock exchange or in the over-the-counter trading market in the United States if the company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB’s inability to inspect the auditor’s working paper.

The Company has been actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States and strive to maintain its listing status on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

