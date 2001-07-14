Vacasa Promotes John Banczak to Chief Strategy Officer

Vacasa (Nasdaq: VCSA), a leading vacation rental management platform in North America, today announced that Senior Vice President of Innovation John Banczak has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer, a newly created role at the company. As CSO, Banczak will partner with the senior leadership team to develop the company’s long-term growth plan and strategy toward reinventing the vacation rental industry through purpose-built technology to improve all aspects of the vacation rental experience. In addition, Banczak will lead its corporate development function, while continuing to run the innovation team and serve on Vacasa’s senior leadership team.

“Vacasa has become the industry leader by investing in our people and our technology platform to solve the challenges of vacation rental management and service at scale,” said Vacasa Chief Executive Officer Matt Roberts. “John’s extensive travel, marketplace and property management experience, as well as his deep understanding of technology-fueled scale, will influence our strategic direction and help drive our continued growth.”

Banczak joined Vacasa following the acquisition of TurnKey Vacation Rentals, where he served as co-founder and CEO. At TurnKey, he led the development of its patented remote management system, which provides a unique system of interconnected smart-home devices, like digital locks and noise monitoring devices. He also pioneered its home clean inspection software, which has begun to be integrated and rolled out at Vacasa to ensure a standardized, efficient cleaning process.

“There’s never been a more exciting time for Vacasa to improve the vacation rental homeowner and guest experiences through technology enablement,” Banczak said. “I am excited for this opportunity and look forward to collaborating with our incredible teams throughout Vacasa on strategies to take our company into its next phase of growth and efficiency.”

Banczak began his career in revenue management at Northwest Airlines, then in Accenture’s Strategic Services group specializing in eCommerce and business strategy. After running the Airline group at Hotwire.com through the Expedia acquisition, he joined BedandBreakfast.com, where he served as president and led the company’s acquisition by HomeAway/VRBO. While there, Banczak ran HomeAway’s Software for Professionals group and was on the team that completed the acquisitions of Instant Software and Escapia. Banczak co-founded TurnKey with T.J. Clark in 2012.

John has a BBA in Finance from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg Graduate School of Management.

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

