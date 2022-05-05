Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter and Nine-Month Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ:PDEX) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company also filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2022, decreased $2.5 million, or 21%, to $9.3 million from $11.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, due primarily to decreased sales of $2.8 million of our thoracic driver, which is as expected after a significant launch and fulfillment of our customer's distribution network. While we expect future sales of this product, the revenue may not follow a consistent trajectory.

Gross profit for the three months ended March 31, 2022, decreased $1.5 million, or 35%, to $2.9 million from $4.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2021. The gross profit decrease is related in part to procurement of long-lead time components for many of our printed circuit board assemblies at higher prices given the world-wide shortages of these parts. These components were necessary to support customer requirements. As an example, a component normally costing $5 each was available at only $70 each due to these shortages. Total non-standard component costs were approximately $340,000 for the third quarter. While this remains an issue, we are hopeful that the most challenging cost issues are behind us.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, decreased $683,000, or 27%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2021 mostly due to reduced spending on internal product development projects as our engineering team focused more on billable customer projects.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $462,000, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the corresponding quarter in fiscal 2021. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, included $919,000 of combined realized and unrealized gains on our investment portfolio, while the quarter ended March 31, 2022, included unrealized losses of $275,000.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2022

Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, increased $832,000, or 3%, to $29.4 million from $28.6 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, due to increased billable non-recurring engineering projects and despite the above mentioned component challenges.

Gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, decreased $767,000, or 7%, compared to the same period in fiscal 2021. The gross profit decline for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, is similarly due to the supply chain issues mentioned above.

Operating expenses (which include selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses) for the nine months ended March 31, 2022, decreased 12% to $5.7 million from $6.5 million in the prior fiscal year's corresponding period, mostly due to reduced spending on internal product development projects and reduced selling expenses offset by increased general and administrative expenses due to non-cash stock based compensation expense.

Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2022 was $2.5 million, or $0.65, per diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal 2021. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2021, included $2.2 million of combined realized and unrealized gains on our investment portfolio, while the nine months ended March 31, 2022, included unrealized losses of $427,000.

CEO Comments

"As disclosed in our second quarter earnings release, we knew that we were facing supply chain challenges related to component shortages and we are pleased that while this quarter did not set any records, we were able to meet our customers' expectations and report profitable results during this challenging period," said the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer Richard L. ("Rick") Van Kirk. "While we are still sourcing parts that have proven difficult and costly to obtain, we have successfully navigated these sourcing challenges. We are looking forward to a good fourth quarter and we are tracking toward record sales for the fiscal year from a revenue perspective as we have a healthy backlog and have secured the components we need. We also have absorbed much of the additional component costs in our third quarter. We remain optimistic going forward as we have a healthy pipeline and the additional capacity our new building provides.

About Pro-Dex, Inc.:

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets. We have patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to our customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also manufactures and sells rotary air motors to a wide range of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth, and strategies may include 'forward-looking statements' within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, (including, but not limited to, future sale of products and the ability to navigate future supply chain challenges), as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(tables follow)



PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts)



March 31,

2022 June 30, 2021 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,761 $ 3,721 Investments 1,129 1,295 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 and $2 at March 31, 2022 and at June 30, 2021, respectively 8,680 10,933 Deferred costs 341 193 Inventory 11,866 8,437 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,322 434 Total current assets 28,099 25,013 Land and building, net 6,366 6,437 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 4,635 3,845 Right of use asset, net 2,339 2,605 Intangibles, net 162 186 Deferred income taxes, net 463 463 Investments 1,778 1,704 Other assets 42 67 Total assets $ 43,884 $ 40,320

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,533 $ 2,288 Accrued expenses 1,652 2,198 Deferred revenue 896 150 Note payable 1,642 1,236 Total current liabilities 7,723 5,872 Lease liability, net of current portion 2,151 2,432 Income taxes payable 1,164 397 Notes payable, net of current portion 10,575 11,535 Total non-current liabilities 13,890 14,364 Total liabilities 21,613 20,236 Shareholders' equity: Common shares; no par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 3,618,663 and 3,645,660 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 7,690 7,953 Retained earnings 14,581 12,131 Total shareholders' equity 22,271 20,084 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 43,884 $ 40,320

PRO-DEX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021









Net sales $ 9,265 $ 11,739 $ 29,426 $ 28,594 Cost of sales 6,407 7,354 19,737 18,138 Gross profit 2,858 4,385 9,689 10,456

Operating expenses: Selling expenses 20 136 79 415 General and administrative expenses 1,145 1,280 3,402 2,922 Loss on disposal of equipment 14 - 14 - Research and development costs 658 1,104 2,254 3,184 Total operating expenses 1,837 2,520 5,749 6,521

Operating income 1,021 1,865 3,940 3,935 Interest expense (112 ) (102 ) (349 ) (231 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable equity investments (275 ) 136 (427 ) 1,442 Interest and other income - 41 50 102 Gain on sale of investments - 783 - 795 Income before income taxes 634 2,723 3,214 6,043 Income tax expense (172 ) (592 ) (764 ) (1,004 ) Net income $ 462 $ 2,131 $ 2,450 $ 5,039

Basic net income per share: Net income $ 0.13 $ 0.56 $ 0.67 $ 1.31 Diluted net income per share: Net income $ 0.12 $ 0.54 $ 0.65 $ 1.26



Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic. 3,626 3,817 3,645 3,843 Diluted 3,749 3,966 3,774 3,998 Common shares outstanding 3,618 3,701 3,618 3,701

CONTACT:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/700038/Pro-Dex-Inc-Announces-Fiscal-2022-Third-Quarter-and-Nine-Month-Results



