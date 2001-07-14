Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Has Filed Its Annual Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and subsidiaries (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Pacasmayo”) a leading cement company serving the Peruvian construction industry, has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The 2021 Annual Report and audited financial statements can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, or on the Company’s website at www.cementospacasmayo.com.pe.

Should you require a hard copy of the report, please contact María Teresa Pacheco Via email at [email protected] with your name and mailing address.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005429/en/