Ron Baron Comments on MSCI

In the first quarter, we added to our position in MSCI, Inc. ( MSCI, Financial), a leading provider of investment decision support tools to investment institutions. The company is seeing strong organic revenue growth of 20% and is generating margins of almost 60% with a healthy pipeline across new products and regions. The company has a strong balance sheet and generates strong free cash flow that it uses to continue to invest in the business and to buyback its shares. We believe this strong earnings and free cash flow grower with a robust balance sheet and free cash flow profile should make MSCI an attractive investment for the next several years.

From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Focused Growth Fund first-quarter 2022 letter.