Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.

IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $1,287,000,000. The top holdings were MERC(17.86%), BX(6.69%), and GS(5.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, IAT REINSURANCE CO LTD. bought 640,300 shares of NYSE:BX for a total holding of 678,300. The trade had a 6.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.9.

On 05/09/2022, Blackstone Inc traded for a price of $96.66 per share and a market cap of $71,001,010,000. The stock has returned 20.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-book ratio of 7.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 348,500 shares in NYSE:AXP, giving the stock a 5.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $180.62 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $161.02 per share and a market cap of $121,257,765,000. The stock has returned 7.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-book ratio of 5.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 345,820 shares in NAS:AAPL, giving the stock a 4.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $168.23 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $152.06 per share and a market cap of $2,461,118,623,000. The stock has returned 22.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-book ratio of 36.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.03 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 425,150 shares in NYSE:J, giving the stock a 4.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $129.61 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc traded for a price of $130.26 per share and a market cap of $16,754,988,000. The stock has returned 0.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 272,300 shares in NYSE:UPS, giving the stock a 4.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.34 during the quarter.

On 05/09/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $181.43 per share and a market cap of $158,527,429,000. The stock has returned -14.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-book ratio of 10.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

