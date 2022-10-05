Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

370 SEVENTEENTH ST. DENVER, CO 80202

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 317 stocks valued at a total of $1,408,000,000. The top holdings were VUG(8.10%), VOO(7.82%), and IJH(6.58%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,139,293 shares in ARCA:IAU, giving the stock a 2.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.73 during the quarter.

On 05/10/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $35.21 per share and a market cap of $31,020,010,000. The stock has returned 3.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.34.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VOO by 14,054 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/10/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $365.9 per share and a market cap of $247,802,786,000. The stock has returned -0.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a price-book ratio of 4.23.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:VO by 13,591 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $234.02.

On 05/10/2022, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $207.59 per share and a market cap of $48,486,236,000. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a price-book ratio of 3.24.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 29,561 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 05/10/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.07 per share and a market cap of $81,523,309,000. The stock has returned -10.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 53,602 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.61.

On 05/10/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.37 per share and a market cap of $44,424,606,000. The stock has returned -8.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

