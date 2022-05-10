Sidoti May Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference

- Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies
- Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2022 / Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro Cap Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 11th-12th, 2022. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
Group Presentation Schedule
**Click Co. Name for Link** Day 1 - Wednesday, May 11th (FullDay) **Click Co. Name for Link**
*All Times EDT
8:30-9:00
9:15-9:45
10:00-10:30
10:45-11:15
11:30-12:00
12:15-12:45
1:00-1:30
1:45-2:15
2:30-3:00
*****
3:15-3:45
*****
4:00-4:30
*****
1x1s Only (11th)
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV)
****
Day 2 - Thursday, May 12th (HalfDay)
*All Times EDT
9:15-9:45
*****
10:00-10:30
*****
10:45-11:15
*****
11:30-12:00
*****
12:15-12:45
1x1s Only (12th)
FGI Industries (FGI)
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (HOFV)
Hooker Furniture (HOFT)
****
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on Small Cap and Micro Cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $50 million to $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a Small Cap and Micro Cap focused nationwide sales effort, and broad access to corporate management teams. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada, including many leading managers with portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the Small Cap and Micro Cap space through a series of investor conferences (www.sidoti.com/events) we host each year.
CONTACT:
Sidoti Events Team
212-453-7031
[email protected]
SOURCE: Sidoti & Company, LLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700608/Sidoti-May-Virtual-Micro-Cap-Investor-Conference