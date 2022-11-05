Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $583,000,000. The top holdings were SPY(11.71%), MDY(7.29%), and IJH(4.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Portland Global Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 5,155 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 35,682. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $400.71 per share and a market cap of $283,402,149,000. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

Portland Global Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 669 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2177.18 per share and a market cap of $1,107,576,058,000. The stock has returned -33.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 8.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 9,832 shares in NYSE:HUBB, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $187.74 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Hubbell Inc traded for a price of $191.88 per share and a market cap of $10,296,523,000. The stock has returned 0.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hubbell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-book ratio of 4.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.70 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought 6,641 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 98,882. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $265.44.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $238.25 per share and a market cap of $58,514,200,000. The stock has returned -12.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

The guru established a new position worth 11,075 shares in NYSE:ETN, giving the stock a 0.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $156.72 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Eaton Corp PLC traded for a price of $140.98 per share and a market cap of $56,251,020,000. The stock has returned 2.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eaton Corp PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-book ratio of 3.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 21.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

