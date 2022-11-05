Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Rock Point Advisors, LLC

Rock Point Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 101 stocks valued at a total of $335,000,000. The top holdings were KW(6.84%), C(4.64%), and EVH(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Rock Point Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Rock Point Advisors, LLC bought 894,953 shares of NYSE:AMWL for a total holding of 1,376,628. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.22.

On 05/11/2022, American Well Corp traded for a price of $2.63 per share and a market cap of $698,825,000. The stock has returned -80.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Well Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The guru established a new position worth 208,025 shares in NYSE:AQN, giving the stock a 0.96% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.41 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp traded for a price of $13.55 per share and a market cap of $9,188,391,000. The stock has returned -10.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.06 and a price-sales ratio of 3.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Rock Point Advisors, LLC bought 49,016 shares of NYSE:TJX for a total holding of 173,983. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.01.

On 05/11/2022, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $56.2 per share and a market cap of $66,003,195,000. The stock has returned -18.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-book ratio of 11.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 11,451-share investment in NYSE:ASR. Previously, the stock had a 0.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $207.91 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV traded for a price of $203.79 per share and a market cap of $6,113,700,000. The stock has returned 14.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-book ratio of 3.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.88 and a price-sales ratio of 5.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 83,072-share investment in NYSE:SLVM. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.28 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Sylvamo Corp traded for a price of $38.94 per share and a market cap of $1,717,625,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sylvamo Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-book ratio of 9.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

