Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Versant Venture Management, LLC

Versant Venture Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $100,000,000. The top holdings were CRSP(31.24%), PASG(15.35%), and GRTS(14.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Versant Venture Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,673,700 shares in NAS:UTRS, giving the stock a 4.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.11 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Minerva Surgical Inc traded for a price of $2.26 per share and a market cap of $65,151,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Minerva Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

Versant Venture Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CRNX by 410,360 shares. The trade had a 3.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.78.

On 05/11/2022, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $17.6 per share and a market cap of $941,252,000. The stock has returned -2.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.31 and a price-sales ratio of 700.42.

The guru sold out of their 1,259,662-share investment in NAS:APRE. Previously, the stock had a 2.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.39 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Aprea Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $1.195 per share and a market cap of $26,260,000. The stock has returned -72.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aprea Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.52 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.73.

The guru sold out of their 1,000,000-share investment in NAS:FLXN. Previously, the stock had a 2.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.78 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Flexion Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $9.12 per share and a market cap of $458,931,000. The stock has returned -17.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.59 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

Versant Venture Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:GRTS by 444,744 shares. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.11.

On 05/11/2022, Gritstone Bio Inc traded for a price of $2.28 per share and a market cap of $166,013,000. The stock has returned -76.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gritstone Bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.21 and a price-sales ratio of 15.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

