Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Karpus Management, Inc.

Karpus Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 437 stocks valued at a total of $3,290,000,000. The top holdings were VOO(6.93%), IVV(6.41%), and BLV(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Karpus Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Karpus Management, Inc. bought 79,723 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 465,190. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $400.71 per share and a market cap of $283,402,149,000. The stock has returned -4.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a price-book ratio of 4.15.

The guru established a new position worth 245,477 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 1.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.23 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $138.72 per share and a market cap of $97,264,575,000. The stock has returned 1.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.67.

Karpus Management, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:ESGV by 359,213 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.25.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF traded for a price of $69.92 per share and a market cap of $5,672,260,000. The stock has returned -9.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a price-book ratio of 4.39.

During the quarter, Karpus Management, Inc. bought 66,879 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 549,150. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.14.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $366.84 per share and a market cap of $248,439,392,000. The stock has returned -4.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a price-book ratio of 4.24.

Karpus Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:AIO by 1,136,452 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.45.

On 05/11/2022, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp traded for a price of $17.87 per share and a market cap of $613,674,000. The stock has returned -15.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp has a price-earnings ratio of 2.33, a price-book ratio of 0.61 and a price-sales ratio of 2.32.

