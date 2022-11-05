Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $549,000,000. The top holdings were DHR(5.09%), TMO(4.38%), and TTEK(4.12%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AGF Investments America Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MSCI by 16,042 shares. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $518.84.

On 05/11/2022, MSCI Inc traded for a price of $388.89 per share and a market cap of $31,547,940,000. The stock has returned -17.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MSCI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.45 and a price-sales ratio of 15.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, AGF Investments America Inc. bought 54,805 shares of NYSE:WM for a total holding of 114,942. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.53.

On 05/11/2022, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $156.95 per share and a market cap of $65,166,743,000. The stock has returned 11.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-book ratio of 9.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.22 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 2,849-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 1.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2715.99 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $2287.9 per share and a market cap of $1,507,769,565,000. The stock has returned -0.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-book ratio of 5.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, AGF Investments America Inc. bought 24,435 shares of NYSE:MCO for a total holding of 51,246. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $336.35.

On 05/11/2022, Moody's Corporation traded for a price of $285.04 per share and a market cap of $52,589,880,000. The stock has returned -13.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Moody's Corporation has a price-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-book ratio of 21.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, AGF Investments America Inc. bought 16,217 shares of NYSE:NOC for a total holding of 34,008. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $412.35.

On 05/11/2022, Northrop Grumman Corp traded for a price of $449.97 per share and a market cap of $69,945,408,000. The stock has returned 22.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-book ratio of 5.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.29 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

