Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

99 Yorkville Avenue Toronto, A6 M5R 3K5

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $1,322,000,000. The top holdings were RY(4.87%), BAM(4.57%), and MSFT(4.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cumberland Partners Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Cumberland Partners Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 84,671 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $197.65 per share and a market cap of $534,904,817,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-book ratio of 4.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 66,267 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 67,649. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $309.39.

On 05/11/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $299.38 per share and a market cap of $150,505,722,000. The stock has returned 0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-book ratio of 3.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.01 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 178,898 shares of NYSE:BMO for a total holding of 237,239. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.93.

On 05/11/2022, Bank of Montreal traded for a price of $101.14 per share and a market cap of $68,449,286,000. The stock has returned 7.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of Montreal has a price-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.33 and a price-sales ratio of 3.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 311,586 shares of NYSE:RCI for a total holding of 659,482. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.66.

On 05/11/2022, Rogers Communications Inc traded for a price of $49.91 per share and a market cap of $25,600,081,000. The stock has returned 0.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 72,945-share investment in NYSE:STZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $230.97 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Constellation Brands Inc traded for a price of $246.78 per share and a market cap of $46,635,261,000. The stock has returned 4.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Constellation Brands Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.16 and a price-sales ratio of 5.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.