Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC

CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 134 stocks valued at a total of $721,000,000. The top holdings were RPG(5.99%), IGSB(4.61%), and VO(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AVO by 1,407,610 shares. The trade had a 3.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.33.

On 05/11/2022, Mission Produce Inc traded for a price of $12.6 per share and a market cap of $889,957,000. The stock has returned -36.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mission Produce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 132,603 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 642,294. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.5.

On 05/11/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.96 per share and a market cap of $21,143,304,000. The stock has returned -5.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 25,754 shares in ARCA:VTI, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.27 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $199.05 per share and a market cap of $256,176,307,000. The stock has returned -8.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.89.

During the quarter, CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 23,977 shares of ARCA:RPG for a total holding of 235,113. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $182.68.

On 05/11/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF traded for a price of $154.33 per share and a market cap of $2,262,478,000. The stock has returned -9.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a price-book ratio of 5.70.

During the quarter, CUTLER INVESTMENT COUNSEL LLC bought 9,436 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 12,865. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $400.71 per share and a market cap of $283,402,149,000. The stock has returned -3.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a price-book ratio of 4.16.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

