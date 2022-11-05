Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of B. Riley Financial, Inc.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

21860 Burbank Blvd. Woodland Hills, CA 91367

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $579,000,000. The top holdings were BW(35.30%), ALTG(12.04%), and AREN(8.59%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were B. Riley Financial, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,434,326 shares in NYSE:BRPM.U, giving the stock a 7.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.23 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, B. Riley Principal Merger Corp traded for a price of $11.23 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, B. Riley Principal Merger Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.85 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

During the quarter, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 69,919 shares of NYSE:ALTG for a total holding of 6,409,716. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.26.

On 05/11/2022, Alta Equipment Group Inc traded for a price of $10.1 per share and a market cap of $326,870,000. The stock has returned -24.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alta Equipment Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

During the quarter, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,672,734 shares of NAS:QMCO for a total holding of 7,388,889. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.09.

On 05/11/2022, Quantum Corp traded for a price of $1.72 per share and a market cap of $155,653,000. The stock has returned -81.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quantum Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 223,160 shares of NAS:TACT for a total holding of 761,153. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.5.

On 05/11/2022, Transact Technologies Inc traded for a price of $5.69 per share and a market cap of $56,388,000. The stock has returned -54.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Transact Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -7.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 720,000-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 18.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $203.63 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $174.95 per share and a market cap of $51,032,916,000. The stock has returned -21.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a price-book ratio of 2.14.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.