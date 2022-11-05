Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

815 Connecticut Avenue, NW-Suite 510 Washington, DC 20006

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 51 stocks valued at a total of $35,732,000,000. The top holdings were BA(23.32%), GD(11.45%), and T(10.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Newport Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Newport Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:BSX by 7,624,326 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.35.

On 05/11/2022, Boston Scientific Corp traded for a price of $38.65 per share and a market cap of $55,252,927,000. The stock has returned -10.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Scientific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 72.95, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Newport Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:GD by 500,896 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $221.83.

On 05/11/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $229.3 per share and a market cap of $63,677,783,000. The stock has returned 20.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-book ratio of 3.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Newport Trust Co reduced their investment in NYSE:BA by 395,799 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.25.

On 05/11/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $132.95 per share and a market cap of $78,657,984,000. The stock has returned -42.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -91.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Newport Trust Co bought 3,722,782 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 197,426,152. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 05/11/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.36 per share and a market cap of $138,598,240,000. The stock has returned -13.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 227,325-share investment in NYSE:DHR. Previously, the stock had a 0.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $282.37 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $240.45 per share and a market cap of $174,825,608,000. The stock has returned -6.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.45 and a price-sales ratio of 5.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

