Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 137 stocks valued at a total of $890,000,000. The top holdings were GLD(15.20%), IAU(7.48%), and T(3.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arnhold LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 345,108-share investment in NYSE:IHC. Previously, the stock had a 2.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.87 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Independence Holding Co traded for a price of $57.01 per share and a market cap of $841,470,000. The stock has returned 40.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Independence Holding Co has a price-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-book ratio of 1.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 92,490-share investment in NYSE:ABBV. Previously, the stock had a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.09 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $152.09 per share and a market cap of $268,759,773,000. The stock has returned 35.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-book ratio of 16.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.39 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Arnhold LLC bought 64,768 shares of ARCA:GLD for a total holding of 748,617. The trade had a 1.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.44.

On 05/11/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $171.42 per share and a market cap of $64,076,796,000. The stock has returned 0.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Arnhold LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 132,048 shares. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.59.

On 05/11/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $94.29 per share and a market cap of $52,405,153,000. The stock has returned 55.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-book ratio of 2.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Arnhold LLC bought 501,842 shares of NYSE:T for a total holding of 1,724,897. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.51.

On 05/11/2022, AT&T Inc traded for a price of $19.36 per share and a market cap of $138,598,240,000. The stock has returned -13.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AT&T Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

