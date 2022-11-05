Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of First Pacific Advisors

First Pacific Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) is a Los Angeles-based investment management firm with an emphasis on value investing. It manages the FPA Capital Fund (Trades, Portfolio), the FPA Crescent Fund, the FPA New Income Fund, the FPA Paramount Fund, the FPA Perennial Fund and Source Capital, Inc. J. Richard Atwood serves as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 195 stocks valued at a total of $7,763,000,000. The top holdings were CMCSA(6.63%), GOOGL(6.45%), and AIG(6.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) bought 59,842 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 84,132. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3092.09.

On 05/11/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2110.8 per share and a market cap of $1,078,019,967,000. The stock has returned -31.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.15, a price-book ratio of 8.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.67 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) bought 374,897 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 439,940. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $417.64.

On 05/11/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $166.02 per share and a market cap of $75,200,702,000. The stock has returned -63.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-book ratio of 4.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:ATVI by 2,074,714 shares. The trade had a 1.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.76.

On 05/11/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $77.62 per share and a market cap of $61,399,823,000. The stock has returned -16.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.04 and a price-sales ratio of 7.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:AVGO by 141,326 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $593.78.

On 05/11/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $570.2 per share and a market cap of $233,897,758,000. The stock has returned 36.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-book ratio of 10.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.90 and a price-sales ratio of 8.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:WFC by 1,236,554 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.63.

On 05/11/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $42.67 per share and a market cap of $166,481,509,000. The stock has returned -5.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-book ratio of 1.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.