Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

MFS Investment Management was formerly known as Massachusetts Financial Services. The company was created in 1924 by three founders Sherman Adams, Charles H. Learoyd and Ashton L. Carr in Boston. The company started out by reaching its first clients through brokerage channels, creating its first fund Massachusetts Investors Trust, which was reportedly noted as the “world’s first open-end investment fund,” and expanding to $14 million in assets through its first five years of operation. Although it would suffer greatly during the stock market crash of 1929, the company would survive and create a second fund by 1934. By 1959, under the lead of Chairman Dwight Robinson, the Massachusetts Investors Trust would become the largest fund in the United States. The firm would continue to expand, establishing its first institutional client in 1972 and opening its Managed Municipal Bond Trust in 1976. Less than two decades of its first client, Massachusetts Financial Services would create a separate subsidiary known as MFSI to serve its institutional clients. In 1995, the company would open its first overseas office in London, opening another in Singapore just two years later and continuing to open more offices in Tokyo, Mexico City, and Sydney, amongst other notable cities. As of 2014, the company is wholly owned by Sun Life of Canada. Massachusetts Financial Services is a large manager of institutional and insurance assets, taking care of client assets in a wide variety of accounts, and offering investment strategies for major asset classes, dividing regional analysts into eight global sector teams. It employs over 1,700 employees, holding an estimated $450 billion in assets under management. Massachusetts Financial Services’s Massachusetts Investors Trust has become the oldest continuously operating fund in the United States, with the company credited with pioneering the mutual fund and offering over 75 funds available to investors.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 859 stocks valued at a total of $337,422,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(3.58%), GOOGL(2.30%), and TMO(1.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ bought 931,336 shares of NYSE:EFX for a total holding of 12,740,177. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.52.

On 05/11/2022, Equifax Inc traded for a price of $192.89 per share and a market cap of $23,388,069,000. The stock has returned -15.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equifax Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-book ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.64 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ reduced their investment in NAS:FB by 3,229,109 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $189.42 per share and a market cap of $515,696,009,000. The stock has returned -35.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-book ratio of 4.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.43 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ bought 1,680,069 shares of NAS:CHTR for a total holding of 4,189,146. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $587.53.

On 05/11/2022, Charter Communications Inc traded for a price of $449.315 per share and a market cap of $75,653,634,000. The stock has returned -32.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charter Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 2,232,788 shares in NYSE:GD, giving the stock a 0.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $221.83 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, General Dynamics Corp traded for a price of $227.6814 per share and a market cap of $63,949,591,000. The stock has returned 20.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Dynamics Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 4,878,532 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.35.

On 05/11/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $88.18 per share and a market cap of $458,061,714,000. The stock has returned -19.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-book ratio of 6.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.15 and a price-sales ratio of 8.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.