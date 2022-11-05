Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA

HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 71 stocks valued at a total of $430,000,000. The top holdings were BRK.B(7.36%), AAPL(6.42%), and BAC(6.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA’s top five trades of the quarter.

HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:MRK by 101,637 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84.

On 05/11/2022, Merck & Co Inc traded for a price of $89.19 per share and a market cap of $231,503,151,000. The stock has returned 21.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Merck & Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-book ratio of 5.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 41,008 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.79.

On 05/11/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $105.21 per share and a market cap of $195,053,216,000. The stock has returned -41.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.75 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 98,272 shares of NYSE:WOW for a total holding of 713,311. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.6.

On 05/11/2022, WideOpenWest Inc traded for a price of $17.81 per share and a market cap of $1,575,596,000. The stock has returned 19.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WideOpenWest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.93, a price-book ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 28,216 shares of NAS:CDK for a total holding of 270,389. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.67.

On 05/11/2022, CDK Global Inc traded for a price of $54 per share and a market cap of $6,307,597,000. The stock has returned 3.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CDK Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-book ratio of 14.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.54 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HUTCHINSON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT/CA bought 23,828 shares of ARCA:SCHO for a total holding of 70,365. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.19.

On 05/11/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $49.35 per share and a market cap of $8,110,673,000. The stock has returned -3.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

