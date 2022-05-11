Shelley Potts Appointed to the Board of Rogers Sugar Inc.

MONTREAL, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Rogers Sugar”) (TSX: RSI) is pleased to announce that Shelley Potts will be joining its Board of Directors effective June 27, 2022.



Ms. Potts is a former President and Chief Executive Officer of Nestlé Canada Inc., where she assumed a wide range of executive positions during a 28-year career with the food and beverage giant. Ms. Potts, who holds a BA in Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University, is highly knowledgeable of regulated environments and has extensive experience in unionized and multinational environments.

Bringing multi-level leadership experience from the food industry, she earned recognition as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women by the Women’s Executive Network in 2015, 2016 and 2018.

“The Corporation will benefit from Ms. Potts’ extensive business and board experience as well as her unique perspective,” stated Dallas H. Ross, Chairman of the Board of Rogers Sugar Inc., who noted that one-third of the Board’s members will be female following this latest appointment.

Mr. Ross went on to announce that, William Maslechko will be leaving the Board of Directors of RSI effective June 27, 2022. Mr. Maslechko will remain on the Board of Directors of Lantic Inc., which will benefit from his judicious insights.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montréal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under private labels and other various brand names.

