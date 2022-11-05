Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1031 SOUTH CALDWELL STREET CHARLOTTE, NC 28203

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 316 stocks valued at a total of $1,715,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(2.88%), AAPL(2.76%), and VBR(2.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:SYNA by 45,652 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 05/11/2022, Synaptics Inc traded for a price of $139.91 per share and a market cap of $5,522,916,000. The stock has returned 24.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synaptics Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-book ratio of 4.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.94 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 195,960 shares in NYSE:UNFI, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.96 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, United Natural Foods Inc traded for a price of $40.85 per share and a market cap of $2,424,876,000. The stock has returned 18.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Natural Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 44,052 shares in NAS:QRVO, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $135.49 during the quarter.

On 05/11/2022, Qorvo Inc traded for a price of $100.88 per share and a market cap of $10,936,505,000. The stock has returned -38.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qorvo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc bought 82,832 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 253,986. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.8.

On 05/11/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $52.9 per share and a market cap of $46,375,933,000. The stock has returned -16.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.67.

During the quarter, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc bought 44,891 shares of NYSE:SNX for a total holding of 152,920. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.29.

On 05/11/2022, TD Synnex Corp traded for a price of $95.19 per share and a market cap of $9,224,622,000. The stock has returned -17.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TD Synnex Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.84 and a price-sales ratio of 0.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.