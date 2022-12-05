Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC

BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

88 BROAD STREET BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 288 stocks valued at a total of $1,405,000,000. The top holdings were AAPL(5.17%), MSFT(3.36%), and AMZN(3.00%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC bought 49,611 shares of NAS:TER for a total holding of 81,975. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $127.07.

On 05/12/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $100.42 per share and a market cap of $16,191,215,000. The stock has returned -15.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-book ratio of 6.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 35,925 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.23.

On 05/12/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $146.5 per share and a market cap of $2,356,089,819,000. The stock has returned 22.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 35.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.72 and a price-sales ratio of 6.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC bought 8,639 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 34,589. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $481.12.

On 05/12/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $379.33 per share and a market cap of $179,896,949,000. The stock has returned -18.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-book ratio of 13.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.73 and a price-sales ratio of 11.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VWO by 72,026 shares. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 05/12/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.68 per share and a market cap of $69,657,859,000. The stock has returned -19.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.82.

BOSTON FAMILY OFFICE LLC reduced their investment in NAS:DLTR by 21,631 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $141.3.

On 05/12/2022, Dollar Tree Inc traded for a price of $156.07 per share and a market cap of $35,828,331,000. The stock has returned 36.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-book ratio of 4.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

